Stock Alert: Affiliated Manager Group Up 10% On Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) shares are gaining on Monday trading as the company reported a higher profit for the fourth quarter.

Currently, the shares are trading at $124.70, up 10.93 percent. The shares have traded in a range of $44.37-$128.71 for the last 52-week period on average volume of 367,167.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net profit of $195.8 million or $2.58 per share, up from $95.9 million or $0.46 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter slightly declined to $554.4 million from $555.5 million a year ago.

