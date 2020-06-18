Markets
AEMD

Stock Alert: Aethlon Medical Surges After FDA Okays Hemopurifier Testing For COVID-19

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) are gaining more than 95 percent or $1.34 in Thursday's morning trade at $2.75.

Thursday, Aethlon Medical said that the FDA has approved a supplement to the company's existing Investigational Device Exemption or IDE for the company's Hemopurifier in viral disease. The approvals allows for the testing of the Hemopurifier in patients with SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 in a new feasibility study.

The study, which is the device equivalent of a phase 1 trial, will enroll up to 40 subjects at up to 20 centers in the U.S The Aethlon Hemopurifier is a clinical-stage device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. It has previously been tested in patients with hepatitis C virus infection and in one patient with Ebola virus infection.

The stock has traded in a range of $0.76 to $9.00 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEMD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular