Stock Alert: Aethlon Medical Jumps 45%

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) jumped 45% on Wednesday morning after the company announced that first patient was treated in first-in-human clinical trial of Hemopurifier in head and neck cancer.

AEMD is currently trading at $2.33, up $0.725 or 45.1713%, on the Nasdaq.

Aethlon Medical, a therapeutic medical device and technology company focused on unmet needs in viral diseases, oncology and inflammation, said that the first patient has been treated in the company's first-in-human early feasibility study evaluating the Hemopurifier in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

The study is enrolling patients at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania .

