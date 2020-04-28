Stock Alert: Aeglea BioTherapeutics Up 18%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE) are currently trading up 18% on Tuesday morning after the company announced pricing of its equity offering.

AGLE is currently trading at $6.59, up $1.04 or 18.74%, on the Nasdaq.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced the pricing of offering of 11.65 million common shares at $4.75 per share.

In addition, Aeglea is offering to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 13.61 million shares at $4.7499 per pre-funded warrant.

The proceeds are expected to be about $120 million.

Aeglea has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.80 shares.

