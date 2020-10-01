Markets
Stock Alert: Advanced Emissions Solutions Jumps 35% On 15-Year Supply Deal With Cabot

(RTTNews) - Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) are surging over 35% on Thursday morning after the company announced a 15-Year activated carbon supply agreement with Cabot Corp. (CBT)

ADES is currently trading at $5.59, up $1.53 or 37.68%, on the Nasdaq.

Advanced Emissions Solutions along with its subsidiary companies held by ADA Carbon Solutions said it has entered into a 15-year master supply agreement with Cabot Norit America, Inc., a subsidiary of Cabot, to supply lignite activated carbon products, including powder activated carbon and granular activated carbon.

The deal is expected to increase the company's annual revenue growth by 30% to 40% and annual EBITDA by $10 million to $15 million.

