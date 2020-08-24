Stock Alert: ADMA Biologics Rises 24%

(RTTNews) - Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) are higher by more than 24 percent or $0.62 in Monday's morning trade at $3.14.

U.S. stocks are rising on Monday, extending gains from Friday's record highs, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA approved emergency use of blood plasma to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

ADMA Biologics manufactures specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company also joined the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance in May and has been collecting plasma from COVID-19 convalesced patients. The CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance has been established to accelerate the development of a plasma-derived hyperimmune globulin therapy for COVID-19.

ADMA Biologics has traded in a range of $1.45 to $5.48 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.