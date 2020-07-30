Stock Alert: ADMA Biologics Jumps 37%

(RTTNews) - Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) are currently gaining over 37% on Thursday morning despite no stock related news to drive the shares.

U.S. stocks traded sharply lower on Thursday morning, as investors are pessimistic about economic rebound due to spike in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, shares of pharma companies are performing better lately driven by the positive reports of COVID-19 vaccine.

ADMA is currently trading at $3.8927, up $1.0527 or 37.07%, on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $1.45 and $4.65 in the year-to-date period.

ADMA Biologics will release its second quarter financial results on August 5.

