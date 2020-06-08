Markets
Stock Alert: Adial Pharma Gains 25% On Distribution Deal With BioLab For COVID-19 Test Kits

(RTTNews) - Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) jumped over 25% on Monday morning after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced a distribution deal with BioLab Sciences for a COVID-19 antibody test kits.

Adial Pharmaceuticals said it has entered into a distribution deal with BioLab Sciences, Inc., a regenerative biotechnology company, which manufactures and sells Rapid Result COVID-19 antibody test kits.

Under the agreement, Adial has purchased Rapid Result COVID-19 antibody test kits from BioLab for use in Adial's landmark ONWARDÔ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of its lead drug candidate, AD04, for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder.

BioLab has also granted Adial exclusive rights to sell Rapid Result COVID-19 antibody test kits to designated channel partners.

