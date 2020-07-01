Stock Alert: AdaptHealth Trading 8% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of home medical equipment maker AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) are climbing more than 8% Wednesday morning at $17.46. It has traded in the range of $7.82- $22.57 in the past one year.

AdaptHealth today announced the upsizing and pricing of its previously announced share offering of 8 million Class A common stock at $15.50 per share. Previously the size was 6.5 million shares.

