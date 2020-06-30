Markets
AYI

Stock Alert: Acuity Brands Rising On Upbeat Result

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) shares are increasing more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning trade as the company reported earnings well above the expectations for the third quarter. The company reported quarterly profit of $60.4 million or $1.52 per share, down from $88.4 million or $2.22 per share in the prior month. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $77.2 million or $1.94 per share. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for earnings of $1.22 per share. Net sales for the quarter were down 18.1 percent to $776.2 million from $947.6 million a year ago. The shares of the industrial technology company have been on a decline for the last several weeks, however, started to gain in expectation of the earnings announcement.

The shares are currently at $94.69, up 6.16 percent from the previous close of $89.33. The shares have traded in a range of $67.46-$143.55 on average volume of 355,376.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AYI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular