Stock Alert: Acorda Therapeutics Gains 50% On Plan To Sell INBRIJA

(RTTNews) - Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) shares are rising on Wednesday morning trade as the company announced an agreement to sell INBRIJA manufacturing operations in Chelsea, Massachusetts to Catalent for $80 million in cash.

Currently, the shares are at $6.37, up 50.20 percent from the previous close of $4.24 on a volume of 13,012,552. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in range of $2.52 to $15.30 on average volume of 840,684. The shares have been bullish since December first week.

