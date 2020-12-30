Markets
ACMR

Stock Alert: ACM Research Jumps 17%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) are currently gaining over 17% despite no stock-related news to drive the shares. Meanwhile, major U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday morning, particularly on COVID-19 vaccine optimism.

ACMR is currently trading at $78.68, up $11.51 or 17.14%, on the Nasdaq.

ACM Research develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide.

