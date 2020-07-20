Stock Alert: Aclaris Therapeutics Up 40%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) are currently gaining nearly 40% on Monday morning despite no stock-specific news. Pharma companies are performing better on Monday as investors are more interested in the industry on the back of positive reports of COVID-19 vaccine.

ACRS is currently trading at $3.08, up $0.87 or 39.37%, on the Nasdaq.

Aclaris Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the US. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research.

Meanwhile, a coronavirus vaccine the University of Oxford is developing with AstraZeneca demonstrated promising results in early human testing.

