Stock Alert: Aclaris Therapeutics Surges 160%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) are surging over 160% after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced positive preliminary topline data from mid-stage trial of rheumatoid arthritis treatment.

ACRS is currently trading at $15.56, up $9.68 or 164.63%, on the Nasdaq.

Aclaris announced positive preliminary topline results from a 12-week, Phase 2a clinical trial to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of ATI-450, an investigational oral MK2 inhibitor, in subjects with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.

ATI-450 was developed internally utilizing Aclaris' proprietary KINect drug discovery platform.

