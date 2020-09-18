Stock Alert: Achieve Life Sciences Opens Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) have gapped up nearly 20% Friday morning after the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company announced that its cytisinicline beat Pfizer's varenicline in smoking cessation study.

Achieve Life Sciences develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids.

Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

The data were presented at the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco European Annual Meeting.

The stock is currently trading 1% higher at $11.08. It has traded in the range of $4.51- $48.60 in the past 52 weeks.

