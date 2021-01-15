Stock Alert: Accolade Gains 12% On Plan To By Telehealth Startup

(RTTNews) - Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) shares are rising more than 13 percent on Friday morning as the personalized health and benefits solutions provide announced on Thursday that it will buy telehealth startup 2nd.MD's expert medical opinion startup for up to $460 million. The shares of Accolade are currently at $50.06, up 12.60 percent from the previous close of $47.76 on a volume of 682,174. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $0.55 -$65.25 on average volume of 480,531.

The 2nd.MD Care Team is comprised of highly specialized nurses and medical record retrieval specialists. The deal is expected to close by end of February.

