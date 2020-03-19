Stock Alert: Accenture Down; To Report Q2 Results Today

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN), a professional services provider is scheduled to report its second-quarter results today, March 19 before market open.

The stock has been doing downhill in the last one month with nearly 30% loss amid coronavirus scare. Yesterday, ACN shed $6.56 or 4.16% before closing at $151.15.

For the second quarter, 22 analysts on average polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.72 on revenue of$11.1 billion.

Accenture is expecting revenue in the range of $10.85 billion to $11.15 billion for the quarter.

