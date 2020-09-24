Stock Alert: Accel Entertainment Up 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) are gaining near 7% on Thursday morning despite no stock-related news to drive the shares.

ACEL is currently trading at $11.28, up $0.70 or 6.66%, on the Nasdaq.

Wednesday, Accel Entertainment announced pricing of its previously announced public offering of Class A-1 common stock. The company will sell 8 million shares at $10.50 per share to raise $84 million. Accel intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

