Stock Alert: AC Immune Up 35% On Positive Interim Results From Alzheimer's Drug Trial

(RTTNews) - Shares of AC Immune SA (ACIU) are currently gaining 35% on Thursday morning after the Switzerland-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced positive interim results from ongoing mid-stage trial in older patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

ACIU is currently trading at $9.91, up $2.60 or 35.57%, on the Nasdaq.

AC Immune announced positive interim results from its ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating its anti-phospho-Tau vaccine candidate ACI-35.030 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

ACI-35.030 vaccination, a collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), generated a potent antigen-specific antibody response against pTau in 100% of older patients with early AD, achieving antibody levels several orders of magnitude higher than pre-vaccination levels.

No clinically relevant adverse events were observed.

In September, AC Immune shares tanked after its mid-stage study evaluating Semorinemab in early alzheimer's disease failed to meet primary goals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.