Stock Alert: AC Immune Tanks 40% As Alzheimer's Drug Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Shares of AC Immune SA (ACIU) are losing over 40% on Wednesday morning after its mid-stage study evaluating Semorinemab in early alzheimer's disease failed to meet primary goals.

ACIU is currently trading at $4.96, down $3.76 or 43.12%, on the Nasdaq.

AC Immune said its partner Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, has informed top line results from a Phase 2 trial of the anti-Tau antibody, semorinemab, in early Alzheimer's disease which show that semorinemab did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint of reducing decline on Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes compared to placebo.

Two secondary endpoints, Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale 13 and Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study Group - Activities of Daily Living Inventory were also not met.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.