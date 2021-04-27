Markets
AAN

Stock Alert: Aaron's Gains 21% After Swinging To Profit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported profit in the first quarter compared to loss last year. The shares have been on an uptrend since April 22. The company has scheduled to discuss their first quarter earnings call at 8.30 am ET today.

Currently, shares are at $32.00, up 21.07 percent from its previous close of $26.43. The shares have traded in a range of $16.20-$32.92 on average volume of 310,879 for the last 52-week period.

The company reported net earnings of $36.32 million or $1.06 per share, compared to loss of $323.77 million or $9.57 per share last year. Revenue for the quarter increased to $481.05 million from $432.83 million a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular