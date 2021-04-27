Stock Alert: Aaron's Gains 21% After Swinging To Profit

(RTTNews) - Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported profit in the first quarter compared to loss last year. The shares have been on an uptrend since April 22. The company has scheduled to discuss their first quarter earnings call at 8.30 am ET today.

Currently, shares are at $32.00, up 21.07 percent from its previous close of $26.43. The shares have traded in a range of $16.20-$32.92 on average volume of 310,879 for the last 52-week period.

The company reported net earnings of $36.32 million or $1.06 per share, compared to loss of $323.77 million or $9.57 per share last year. Revenue for the quarter increased to $481.05 million from $432.83 million a year ago.

