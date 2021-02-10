Stock Alert: A10 Networks Down 17% Despite Better-than-expected Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of secure application services and solutions provider A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) are trading more than 17%'down Wednesday morning at $9.70, despite reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Net income in the fourth quarter was $7.8 million, or $0.10 per share, compared with $51,000, or $0.00 per share in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted EPS of $0.18 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.15 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 4% year-over-year to $62.7 million.

ATEN has been trading in the range of $3.43- $11.86 in the past one year.

