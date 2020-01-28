Stock Alert: A. O. Smith Shares Up On Better Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), a maker of water heaters and boilers, were trading 2.92% higher or $1.28 at $45.14 in the morning trade after the company provided better sales outlook for 2020.

The company expects full-year 2020 sales to grow in the range of 4.5% - 5.5%. Analysts see revenue growth of 2%.

Full-year 2020 earnings are expected between $2.40 and $2.50 per share compared with the Street expectation of $2.48.

