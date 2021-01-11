Stock Alert: 500.com Up 9.9% On Agreement To Acquire Bitcoin Mining Machines

(RTTNews) - 500.com Ltd. (WBAI) shares are gaining on Monday morning as the company announced a definitive purchase agreement with non-U.S. persons for Bitcoin mining machines.

Currently, shares are at $13.30, up 9.92 percent from the previous close of $12.10. The shares have traded in a range of $2.51 to $13.95 on average volume of 1,184,559 for the last 52-week period.

The Company expects to issue 11,882,860 newly issued Class A ordinary shares valued at $1.21 per share, corresponding to $12.10 per American Depositary Share, for a total consideration of approximately $14.4 million. The online sports lottery service provider in China expects to begin generating revenue from bitcoin mining in the first half of 2021.

