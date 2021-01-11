Markets
WBAI

Stock Alert: 500.com Up 9.9% On Agreement To Acquire Bitcoin Mining Machines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - 500.com Ltd. (WBAI) shares are gaining on Monday morning as the company announced a definitive purchase agreement with non-U.S. persons for Bitcoin mining machines.

Currently, shares are at $13.30, up 9.92 percent from the previous close of $12.10. The shares have traded in a range of $2.51 to $13.95 on average volume of 1,184,559 for the last 52-week period.

The Company expects to issue 11,882,860 newly issued Class A ordinary shares valued at $1.21 per share, corresponding to $12.10 per American Depositary Share, for a total consideration of approximately $14.4 million. The online sports lottery service provider in China expects to begin generating revenue from bitcoin mining in the first half of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBAI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular