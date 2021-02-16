Stock Alert: 500.com Spikes On Acquisition Of BTC.Com

(RTTNews) - Shares of 500.com Ltd. (WBAI), an online sports lottery service provider in China, are gaining more than 50 percent on Tuesday morning after the company announced the acquisition of Blockchain Alliance Technologies Holding Company or BTC.com Businesses.

500.com said it has entered into a share exchange agreement with or BTC.com. The first closing is expected on or before April 15, 2021.

Currently, shares are at $30.18, up 50.90 percent from the previous close of $20.00 on 1,934,982. The shares have traded in a range of $2.51-$35.00 for the last 52-week period on an average volume of 1,516,368.

