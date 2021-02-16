Markets
WBAI

Stock Alert: 500.com Spikes On Acquisition Of BTC.Com

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of 500.com Ltd. (WBAI), an online sports lottery service provider in China, are gaining more than 50 percent on Tuesday morning after the company announced the acquisition of Blockchain Alliance Technologies Holding Company or BTC.com Businesses.

500.com  said it has entered into a share exchange agreement with or BTC.com. The first closing is expected on or before April 15, 2021.

Currently, shares are at $30.18, up 50.90 percent from the previous close of $20.00 on 1,934,982. The shares have traded in a range of $2.51-$35.00 for the last 52-week period on an average volume of 1,516,368.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBAI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More