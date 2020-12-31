Stock Alert: 500.com Gains 18 Percent

(RTTNews) - 500.com Ltd. (WBAI) shares are gaining more than 18 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing a spike since the company has announced a definitive share subscription agreement with Good Luck Information Technology Co., Limited.

Currently, shares are at $9.02, up 18.46 percent from the previous close of $7.61on 2,932,329. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.51 to $10.58 on average volume of 929,185.

