Stock Alert: 500.com Down 11%

(RTTNews) - 500.com Ltd. (WBAI) shares are down more than 10 percent on Tuesday morning, deviating from a bullish trend since December last week. There has been no stock-specific news reported by the company today. The shares have reached a year-to-date high of 10.78 on Monday. Currently, the shares are at $8.55, down 11.91 percent from the previous close of $9.70. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.51 to $10.78 on average volume of 1,058,330.

