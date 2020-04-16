Stock Alert: 3M Edges Down

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) shares are sliding in the morning trade on Thursday. MMM is currently at $145.23, up 0.05 percent from its previous close of $145.16.

The stock gapped open as it announced a collaboration with Cummins Inc. for increased production of high-efficiency particulate filter production for its powered air-purifying respirators.

The shares have traded in a range of $114.04-$219.75 for the last 52-week period on average volume of 4,997,333.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.