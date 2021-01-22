Stock Alert: 3D Systems Rises To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of 3D Systems Corp. (DDD), a South Carolina-based provider of 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions, are climbing more than 9 percent or $2.89 in Friday's morning trade at $34.27, after hitting a new 52-week high of $34.60.

The stock has been rising for the past few days after Stifel Nicolaus reportedly initiated coverage of 3D Systems with a 'Hold' rating and $28 stock price target.

U.S. stocks are lower on Friday, retreating from record highs touched in the previous sessions. Profit taking and uncertainty about President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package generated selling pressure.

3D Systems has traded in a range of $4.60 to $34.60 in the past 52 weeks.

