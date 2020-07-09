Stock Alert: 360 Finance Hits New 52-week High

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of 360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN) are rising almost 6 percent or $0.88 in Thursday's morning trade at $15.65, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $16.39 despite no specific news that could move the stock.

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite touching a fresh record high reflecting the continued upward momentum by tech stocks.

Shanghai-based 360 Finance operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China.

The stock has traded in a range of $6.37 to $16.39 in the past 52 weeks.

