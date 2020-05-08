Stock Alert: 2U Ticking Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of educational technology company 2U, Inc. (TWOU) are rising more than 4% Friday morning.

Today, the company announced its expanded partnership with Simmons University to develop digital undergraduate option, for providing educational continuity for students during Covid-19 lock down. 2U and Simmons have been partnered nearly a decade now.

As per the expanded partnership, 2U is to redesign courses from the existing Simmons catalog for online delivery to ensure continued academic quality for all undergraduate students—whether they are able to return to campus this fall or continue classes remotely.

TWOU is currently trading at $29.96. It has traded in the range of $11.37- $45.06 in the past 52 weeks.

