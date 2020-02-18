Stock Alert: 21Vianet Up 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) are rising more than 8% on Tuesday morning to touch a new high of $14.62. There has been no news on the stock today.

The stock is currently trading at $14.32.

VNET has been rising sharply from late-January, and more than doubled in less than a month.

The company is expecting to report its fourth-quarter results on March 2. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters anticipate earnings of $0.01 on Revenue of $147.49 million for the period.

