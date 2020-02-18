Markets
VNET

Stock Alert: 21Vianet Up 8%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) are rising more than 8% on Tuesday morning to touch a new high of $14.62. There has been no news on the stock today.

The stock is currently trading at $14.32.

VNET has been rising sharply from late-January, and more than doubled in less than a month.

The company is expecting to report its fourth-quarter results on March 2. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters anticipate earnings of $0.01 on Revenue of $147.49 million for the period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VNET

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular