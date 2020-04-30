Markets
Stock Alert: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Rises On Better-than-expected Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of gourmet food and floral gifts provider 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) are rising more than 12% Thursday morning on the back of better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Excluding certain transaction costs, net loss for the third quarter was $9.0 million, or of $0.14 per share, compared with a net loss of $8.2 million, or $0.13 per share, in the prior year period.

Revenue increased 12.2 percent year-over-year to $278.8 million driven by increases across all three of the company's business segments.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting loss of $0.17 per share on revenue of $266.58 million for the quarter.

Looking forward, the company sees revenue growth of 8-9 percent and EPS growth of 15-17 percent for the fiscal year 2020. The consensus estimate for revenue growth stands at 6.9%.

FLWS is currently trading at $20.41, close to its 52-week high of $21.77.

