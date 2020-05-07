Stock Aleret: DexCom Touches New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM), that makes continuous glucose monitoring systems have touched its 52 week high of $400.79 on Thursday. The stock is currently at 393.69, more than 7% up.

DexCom will be added to the S&P 500, effective Tuesday, May 12, replacing Allergan (AGN).

On May 4, the company said, its G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring has been temporarily authorized by Health Canada to monitor patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

