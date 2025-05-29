$A stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$A stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $177,145,492 of trading volume.

$A Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $A:

$A insiders have traded $A stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $A stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUE H. RATAJ sold 6,971 shares for an estimated $881,008

PADRAIG MCDONNELL (President and CEO) sold 1,911 shares for an estimated $286,650

RODNEY GONSALVES (V.P., Corporate Controller) sold 1,907 shares for an estimated $232,691

DANIEL K PODOLSKY sold 1,819 shares for an estimated $211,844

$A Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 421 institutional investors add shares of $A stock to their portfolio, and 613 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$A Government Contracts

We have seen $37,493,322 of award payments to $A over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$A Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $A in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024

