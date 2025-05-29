$A stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$A stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $177,145,492 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $A:
$A Insider Trading Activity
$A insiders have traded $A stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $A stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUE H. RATAJ sold 6,971 shares for an estimated $881,008
- PADRAIG MCDONNELL (President and CEO) sold 1,911 shares for an estimated $286,650
- RODNEY GONSALVES (V.P., Corporate Controller) sold 1,907 shares for an estimated $232,691
- DANIEL K PODOLSKY sold 1,819 shares for an estimated $211,844
$A Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 421 institutional investors add shares of $A stock to their portfolio, and 613 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 1,612,977 shares (-51.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $188,686,049
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,187,947 shares (+130.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $138,966,040
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,145,298 shares (+806.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $133,976,960
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 1,118,708 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,287,232
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 949,796 shares (-44.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,107,136
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP added 824,243 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,419,946
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 665,698 shares (+82.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,873,352
$A Government Contracts
We have seen $37,493,322 of award payments to $A over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DRUG TESTING AND DRUG DEMAND REDUCTION PROGRAM: $6,089,672
- CHROMATOGRAPHY MAINTENANCE FORT MEADE: $2,585,768
- TITLE: AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES - GC/MS - SFL2 - SFL8 REQUESTOR: JESSICA C LAWRENCE REF AWARD/BPA: 15DDHQ20A000...: $1,699,697
- SERVICE AND MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT FOR AGILENT LABORATORY EQUIPMENT: $1,569,404
- TO FURTHER DEVELOP AND PROCURE BULK RESOLUTION TECHNOLOGY (BRT) UNITS TO SUPPORT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (...: $1,020,000
$A Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $A in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024
