$UP stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UP stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,156,462 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $UP:
$UP Insider Trading Activity
$UP insiders have traded $UP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK BRIFFA (EVP, Charter & CEO Air Partner) sold 28,717 shares for an estimated $30,440
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$UP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $UP stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 766,168 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $773,829
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 397,788 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $656,350
- KORE ADVISORS LP removed 394,554 shares (-1.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $398,499
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 381,857 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $385,675
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC removed 194,565 shares (-94.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $196,510
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 154,758 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $156,305
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 117,938 shares (-1.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,117
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $UP on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.