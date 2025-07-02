$ON stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ON stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $157,132,440 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ON (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ON stock page:
$ON Insider Trading Activity
$ON insiders have traded $ON stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALAN CAMPBELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,371 shares for an estimated $707,037.
$ON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of $ON stock to their portfolio, and 448 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 5,382,186 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $219,001,148
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,982,735 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $162,057,487
- FMR LLC removed 2,809,954 shares (-4.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,337,028
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,527,391 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,839,539
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,169,687 shares (-89.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,284,564
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,070,529 shares (+2735.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,249,825
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,875,514 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,314,664
$ON Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ON stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 02/11.
$ON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ON in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
$ON Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ON recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 03/07/2025
- Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $60.0 on 01/11/2025
