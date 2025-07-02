$ON stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ON stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $157,132,440 of trading volume.

$ON Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ON (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ON stock page

$ON insiders have traded $ON stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN CAMPBELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,371 shares for an estimated $707,037.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of $ON stock to their portfolio, and 448 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ON stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 02/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ON in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ON forecast page.

$ON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ON recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $60.0 on 01/11/2025

You can track data on $ON on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.