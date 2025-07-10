$UP stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UP stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,319,438 of trading volume.

$UP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $UP (you can track the company live on Quiver's $UP stock page ):

$UP insiders have traded $UP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK BRIFFA (EVP, Charter & CEO Air Partner) sold 28,717 shares for an estimated $30,440

$UP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $UP stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

