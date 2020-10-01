Oil

Stobart Group flags Ireland quarantine rules hit to Stobart Air

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

British aviation and energy infrastructure group Stobart said on Thursday regional airline Stobart Air was operating below expectations set out in June, hurt by Ireland's stringent quarantine rules which have limited flying.

The company has a stake in Stobart Air, which it bought back from administrators of Connect Airways, and last month said it was in talks to sell the stake.

Stobart said on Thursday the stake sale talks were continuing with multiple parties, and it was actively working on keeping costs in check.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

