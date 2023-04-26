STO SE & Co KGaA (FWB:STO3) Price Target Increased by 8.33% to 265.20

The average one-year price target for STO SE & Co KGaA (FWB:STO3) has been revised to 265.20 / share. This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 244.80 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 262.60 to a high of 273.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.50% from the latest reported closing price of 179.80 / share.

STO SE & Co KGaA Maintains 2.78% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.78%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in STO SE & Co KGaA. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 11.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STO3 is 0.03%, a decrease of 28.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.82% to 100K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 25K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 17K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

