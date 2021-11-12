STNG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.91, changing hands as high as $18.55 per share. Scorpio Tankers Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STNG's low point in its 52 week range is $10.009 per share, with $24.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.