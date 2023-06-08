STNG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/12/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/12/23, Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 6/30/23. As a percentage of STNG's recent stock price of $46.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when STNG shares open for trading on 6/12/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STNG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STNG's low point in its 52 week range is $28.50 per share, with $64.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.31.

In Thursday trading, Scorpio Tankers Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

