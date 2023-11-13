STNE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.40, changing hands as high as $12.05 per share. StoneCo Ltd shares are currently trading up about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STNE's low point in its 52 week range is $8.09 per share, with $14.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.02.

