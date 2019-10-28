STMP vs. ZLNDY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Internet - Commerce sector might want to consider either Stamps.com (STMP) or ZALANDO SE ADRS (ZLNDY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Stamps.com is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while ZALANDO SE ADRS has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that STMP's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

STMP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 21.91, while ZLNDY has a forward P/E of 128.11. We also note that STMP has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ZLNDY currently has a PEG ratio of 6.41.

Another notable valuation metric for STMP is its P/B ratio of 2.60. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ZLNDY has a P/B of 6.75.

Based on these metrics and many more, STMP holds a Value grade of B, while ZLNDY has a Value grade of D.

STMP sticks out from ZLNDY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that STMP is the better option right now.

