STM

STMicro's Q3 sales, gross margin beat market expectations

Contributor
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics reported third-quarter sales and gross margin that beat market expectations, with demand rising across all its product lines.

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.PA reported third-quarter sales and gross margin that beat market expectations, with demand rising across all its product lines.

Net revenues for the period rose by 12.6% from the previous quarter to $4.32 billion, above the company's own guidance and the $4.24 billion analyst consensus compiled by Visible Alpha.

Gross margin came at 47.6% in the third quarter, slightly above market expectations.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STM

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters