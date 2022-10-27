STMicro's Q3 sales, gross margin beat market expectations

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.PA reported third-quarter sales and gross margin that beat market expectations, with demand rising across all its product lines.

Net revenues for the period rose by 12.6% from the previous quarter to $4.32 billion, above the company's own guidance and the $4.24 billion analyst consensus compiled by Visible Alpha.

Gross margin came at 47.6% in the third quarter, slightly above market expectations.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

