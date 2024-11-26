STMicroelectronics Unusual Options Activity For November 26

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with STM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for STMicroelectronics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 68% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $431,012, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $668,404.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $21.0 and $27.0 for STMicroelectronics, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of STMicroelectronics stands at 573.64, with a total volume reaching 11,435.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in STMicroelectronics, situated within the strike price corridor from $21.0 to $27.0, throughout the last 30 days.

STMicroelectronics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.9 $5.8 $5.9 $21.00 $156.3K 5 0 STM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.4 $5.3 $5.4 $22.00 $143.1K 92 265 STM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.3 $4.2 $4.2 $23.00 $111.3K 60 1 STM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.4 $2.35 $2.35 $24.00 $62.2K 949 270 STM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.1 $5.9 $6.1 $21.00 $59.7K 2 98

About STMicroelectronics

A merger between Italian firm SGS Microelettronica and the nonmilitary business of Thomson Semiconducteurs in France formed STMicroelectronics in 1987. STMicroelectronics is a leader in a variety of semiconductor products, including analog chips, discrete power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. It is an especially prominent chip supplier to the industrial and automotive industries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding STMicroelectronics, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of STMicroelectronics With a trading volume of 3,820,555, the price of STM is up by 1.79%, reaching $26.21. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now. What The Experts Say On STMicroelectronics

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $33.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Craig-Hallum persists with their Buy rating on STMicroelectronics, maintaining a target price of $36. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on STMicroelectronics, maintaining a target price of $33. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on STMicroelectronics, which currently sits at a price target of $30. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on STMicroelectronics, maintaining a target price of $33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for STMicroelectronics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.