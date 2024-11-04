News & Insights

STMicroelectronics Strengthens Equity with Share Buyback

November 04, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

STMicroelectronics (STM) has released an update.

STMicroelectronics has repurchased 409,408 of its own shares, valued at over EUR 10 million, as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move accounts for 0.04% of its issued share capital and supports obligations related to share option programs and other allocations. Following these transactions, the company holds approximately 1.3% of its shares in treasury, reflecting a strategic approach to managing its equity structure.

