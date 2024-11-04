STMicroelectronics Strengthens Equity with Share Buyback

STMicroelectronics (STM) has released an update.

STMicroelectronics has repurchased 409,408 of its own shares, valued at over EUR 10 million, as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move accounts for 0.04% of its issued share capital and supports obligations related to share option programs and other allocations. Following these transactions, the company holds approximately 1.3% of its shares in treasury, reflecting a strategic approach to managing its equity structure.

For further insights into STM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.