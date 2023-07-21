STMicroelectronics (STM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

STMicroelectronics (STM) closed at $50.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had gained 5.65% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from STMicroelectronics as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.27 billion, up 11.36% from the prior-year quarter.

STM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.25 per share and revenue of $17.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.43% and +6.99%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for STMicroelectronics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. STMicroelectronics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note STMicroelectronics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.11.

Also, we should mention that STM has a PEG ratio of 2.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

