STMicroelectronics (STM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

STMicroelectronics (STM) closed the most recent trading day at $50, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip company had gained 1.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from STMicroelectronics as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.52%.

STM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.05 per share and revenue of $17.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.34% and +5.71%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for STMicroelectronics should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. STMicroelectronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, STMicroelectronics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.81.

Investors should also note that STM has a PEG ratio of 2.49 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. STM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

