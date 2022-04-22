STMicroelectronics (STM) Stock Moves -1.86%: What You Should Know

STMicroelectronics (STM) closed the most recent trading day at $37.47, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had lost 13.93% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from STMicroelectronics as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2022. On that day, STMicroelectronics is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 82.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.52 billion, up 16.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.20 per share and revenue of $14.82 billion, which would represent changes of +48.15% and +16.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for STMicroelectronics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.93% lower. STMicroelectronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, STMicroelectronics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.78.

It is also worth noting that STM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.